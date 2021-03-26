BlueAndGold - Blue & Gold TV: Notre Dame Football Weekly Recruiting Wrap

Blue & Gold TV: Notre Dame Football Weekly Recruiting Wrap
BlueandGold.com's Patrick Engel and Mike Singer discuss the latest in Notre Dame football recruiting in the Weekly Recruiting Wrap. This week's video includes a top receiver target taking a self-guided visit of Notre Dame, five big names to know in 2023 and a rundown of the Fighting Irish's top 2022 defensive back targets.
