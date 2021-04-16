 BlueAndGold - Blue & Gold TV: Notre Dame Football Weekly Recruiting Wrap
Blue & Gold TV: Notre Dame Football Weekly Recruiting Wrap

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
In this week’s Recruiting Wrap, BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer discusses Milton (Ga.) High’s Jack Nickel decommitting from Notre Dame and what else is on the tight end board, a key safety recruit setting an official visit and more.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CONVERSATION IN ROCKNE’S ROUNDTABLE!

----

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

{{ article.author_name }}