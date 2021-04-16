BlueAndGold - Blue & Gold TV: Notre Dame Football Weekly Recruiting Wrap

Blue & Gold TV: Notre Dame Football Weekly Recruiting Wrap
In this week’s Recruiting Wrap, BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer discusses Milton (Ga.) High’s Jack Nickel decommitting from Notre Dame and what else is on the tight end board, a key safety recruit setting an official visit and more.
