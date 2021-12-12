 Notre Dame football prepping for the Fiesta Bowl against Oklahoma State.
2021-12-12

Blue & Gold TV: Notre Dame football prepping for the Fiesta Bowl

Patrick Engel and Greg Ladky
BlueandGold.com
Notre Dame football's preparation for the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl is well underway, but Sunday the media had 40 minutes to observe practice, and in particular, how Marcus Freeman conducts himself as head coach.

Patrick Engel of BlueandGold.com was there and shares his thoughts about Freeman, as well as the current status of five-star freshman Blake Fisher, who participated in full pads.

