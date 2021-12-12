Blue & Gold TV: Notre Dame football prepping for the Fiesta Bowl
Notre Dame football's preparation for the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl is well underway, but Sunday the media had 40 minutes to observe practice, and in particular, how Marcus Freeman conducts himself as head coach.
Patrick Engel of BlueandGold.com was there and shares his thoughts about Freeman, as well as the current status of five-star freshman Blake Fisher, who participated in full pads.
----
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @MikeTSinger, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka, @GregLadky, and @ToddBurlage.
• Like us on Facebook.