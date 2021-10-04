Blue & Gold TV: Notre Dame commit Sedrick Irvin Jr always knew

Following the game, Greg Ladky caught up with Irvin to talk about why he committed to the Fighting Irish.

The class of 2023 prospect scored four touchdowns in Gulliver Prep's 52-27 win over Champagnat Catholic.

MIAMI - BlueandGold.com ventured to South Florida to catch Notre Dame football commit Sedrick Irvin Jr. in action.

----

