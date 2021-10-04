Blue & Gold TV: Notre Dame commit Sedrick Irvin Jr always knew
MIAMI - BlueandGold.com ventured to South Florida to catch Notre Dame football commit Sedrick Irvin Jr. in action.
The class of 2023 prospect scored four touchdowns in Gulliver Prep's 52-27 win over Champagnat Catholic.
Following the game, Greg Ladky caught up with Irvin to talk about why he committed to the Fighting Irish.
