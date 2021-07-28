Blue & Gold TV: Notre Dame 2023 Quarterback Recruiting Update
Notre Dame had a big recruiting event on Tuesday, July 27, which included a new quarterback offer and another top passer in the 2023 class visited campus for a second time. BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer sorts through the news, looks at their tape and more.
