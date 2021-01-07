 NFL Draft Scout Matt Miller On Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Prospects And More
Blue & Gold TV: NFL Draft Scout On Notre Dame's Prospects And More

Mike Singer
NFL Draft Scout Matt Miller joins BlueandGold.com’s Mike Singer to break down how the Irish compare to other top tier programs and Notre Dame’s 2021 NFL Draft prospects such as Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Liam Eichenberg, Aaron Banks, Tommy Tremble and Ian Book.

Miller also gives his thoughts on new Irish quarterback Jack Coan, future Notre Dame draft prospects and more.

