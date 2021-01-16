BlueAndGold - Blue & Gold TV: Next Stars On The Notre Dame Offensive Line?

Blue & Gold TV: Next Stars On The Notre Dame Offensive Line?
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
BlueandGold.com's Mike Singer is joined by Tim Hyde, a 25-year veteran high school and college football coach in the state of California, to preview who's next to star on the Notre Dame offensive line in 2021. Do incoming true freshman Blake Fisher and Rocco Spindler have a chance to play as true freshman?
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable.
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.