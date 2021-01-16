 BlueAndGold - Blue & Gold TV: Next Stars On The Notre Dame Offensive Line?
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-16 07:26:17 -0600') }} football Edit

Blue & Gold TV: Next Stars On The Notre Dame Offensive Line?

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
BlueandGold.com's Mike Singer is joined by Tim Hyde, a 25-year veteran high school and college football coach in the state of California, to preview who's next to star on the Notre Dame offensive line in 2021. Do incoming true freshman Blake Fisher and Rocco Spindler have a chance to play as true freshman?

{{ article.author_name }}