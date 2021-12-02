Blue & Gold TV: New Fighting Irish staff quickly makes headway
Marcus Freeman has not been officially named head coach yet, but his staff-to-be is already hitting the road.
Early returns are good as the Fighting Irish try to look up their commits in the class of 2022, and even add two elite prospects in Billy Schrauth and Xavier Nwampka.
BlueandGold.com recruiting analyst Mike Singer has the latest.
