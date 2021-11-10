Blue & Gold TV: More on Singer's three new FutureCast picks
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Some FutureCast picks are easy. Most picks made on prospects that haven't even finished their sophomore seasons are not easy. But, BlueandGold.com's Mike Singer has put in three early picks to be part of future Notre Dame football recruiting recruiting classes.
Find out which prospects Singer believes will ultimately end up a part of the Notre Dame football program.
----
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @MikeTSinger, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka, @GregLadky, and @ToddBurlage.
• Like us on Facebook.