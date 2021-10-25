 Blue & Gold TV: Mike Goolsby breaks down Notre Dame football’s win over USC
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-25 17:58:39 -0500') }} football

Blue & Gold TV: Mike Goolsby breaks down Notre Dame’s win over USC

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
BlueandGold.com’s Mike Singer chats with former Notre Dame captain and linebacker Mike Goolsby about the Fighting Irish's 31-16 victory over the USC Trojans.

Click here to participate in the live show or simply click play below to watch.

{{ article.author_name }}