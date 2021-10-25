Blue & Gold TV: Mike Goolsby breaks down Notre Dame’s win over USC
BlueandGold.com’s Mike Singer chats with former Notre Dame captain and linebacker Mike Goolsby about the Fighting Irish's 31-16 victory over the USC Trojans.
Click here to participate in the live show or simply click play below to watch.
