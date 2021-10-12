Blue & Gold TV: Mike Goolsby breaks down Notre Dame QB play, more
BlueandGold.com's Mike Singer chats with former Notre Dame linebacker and captain Mike Goolsby about the Fighting Irish's 32-29 victory over Virginia Tech.
Has Goolsby seen enough to believe Tyler Buchner should be Notre Dame's starting quarterback? Goolsby answers that question, talks Jack Coan, the offensive line, defense and so much more.
----
• Talk about it inside The Lou Somogyi Board.
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka, @GregLadky, and @ToddBurlage.
• Like us on Facebook.