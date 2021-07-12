Blue & Gold TV: Mike Goolsby Breaks Down New Irish Pledge Jaylen Sneed
What is Jaylen Sneed’s best positional fit at Notre Dame? Just how good is the top-50 recruit?
BlueandGold.com’s Mike Singer chats with former Irish linebacker and captain Mike Goolsby to break down Sneed, answer those questions and more.
