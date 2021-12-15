Blue & Gold TV: Notre Dame National Signing Day Update
The fax machine may very well be done for the day inside Notre Dame’s football offices. 21 prospects have signed with the Fighting Irish.
Marcus Freeman and company await word on one more prospect — four-star defensive lineman Anthony Lucas.
BlueandGold.com’s Mike Singer has his mid-day update as the Irish put the wraps on the class of 2022.
----
