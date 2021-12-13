Blue & Gold TV: Irish making final pitches to CJ Williams, Amorion Walker
Most of Notre Dame's 2022 recruiting class remains in tact and fully ready to sign on December 15th - Early Signing Day.
But, wide receiver remains a position of focus as commits Amorion Walker and CJ Williams have taken visits to other top programs this fall.
BlueandGold.com's Mike Singer has the latest as the early signing period approaches.
