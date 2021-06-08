Blue & Gold TV: Georgia Safety Jake Pope Previews Notre Dame Official Visit

Pope recapped his official visit to North Carolina last weekend, previews his upcoming official to Notre Dame and discusses his timeline and possible unofficial visits.

BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer caught up with Buford (Ga.) High class of 2022 safety Jake Pope on Tuesday, June 8.

----

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_ and @ToddBurlage.

• Like us on Facebook.