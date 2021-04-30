BlueAndGold - Blue & Gold TV: Five Things We Learned About Notre Dame Recruiting In April

April was another busy month in the world of Notre Dame football recruiting. BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer gives five things he learned before the calendar turns to April, including the Fighting Irish trending for a pair of elite West Coast prospects.

Embed content not available

----

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_,and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.