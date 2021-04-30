 BlueAndGold - Blue & Gold TV: Five Things We Learned About Notre Dame Recruiting In April
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-30 15:23:51 -0500') }} football Edit

Blue & Gold TV: Five Things We Learned About Notre Dame Recruiting In April

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
April was another busy month in the world of Notre Dame football recruiting. BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer gives five things he learned before the calendar turns to April, including the Fighting Irish trending for a pair of elite West Coast prospects.

----

