BlueAndGold - Blue & Gold TV: Five-Star OT Zach Rice Talks Notre Dame; Workout Clips

Blue & Gold TV: Five-Star OT Zach Rice Talks Notre Dame; Workout Clips
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer sat down with class of 2022 five-star offensive tackle Zach Rice from Lynchburg (Va.) Liberty Christian to get the latest on his recruitment.
Rice attended the North Carolina vs. Notre Dame matchup on Nov. 27 and discusses what he saw from the Fighting Irish in that game and more.
Exclusive Zach Rice Workout Clips
