Blue & Gold TV: Final thoughts & picks before Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
BlueandGold.com’s Tim Hyde and Mike Singer gather to discuss the top-25 showdown between the Wisconsin Badgers and Notre Dame Fighting Irish. What are the keys to the game? How will Jack Coan perform against his old team? The guys break it down.
----
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka and @ToddBurlage.
• Like us on Facebook.