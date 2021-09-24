 Blue & Gold TV: Final thoughts & picks before Wisconsin Badgers vs. Notre Dame football
Blue & Gold TV: Final thoughts & picks before Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
BlueandGold.com’s Tim Hyde and Mike Singer gather to discuss the top-25 showdown between the Wisconsin Badgers and Notre Dame Fighting Irish. What are the keys to the game? How will Jack Coan perform against his old team? The guys break it down.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE DISCUSSION ON THE LOU SOMOGYI BOARD!

----

