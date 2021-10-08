Blue & Gold TV: Final thoughts on Notre Dame’s trip to Virginia Tech
BlueandGold.com’s Tim Hyde and Greg Ladky share final thoughts on Notre Dame football’s trip into a challenging environment at Virginia Tech.
What should we expect out of each quarterback the Fighting Irish may deploy?
Can the Irish get more from its younger players on the offensive line and on defense?
We discuss that and more!
