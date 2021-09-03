Blue & Gold TV: Final thoughts & observations before Notre Dame vs. FSU
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
BlueandGold.com's Mike Singer and Tim Hyde give their final thoughts, observations and score predictions before the Notre Dame Fighting Irish battle with the Florida State on Sunday night.
What should Irish fans expect from new starting quarterback Jack Coan? Will Marcus Freeman have the Notre Dame defense ready? The guys discuss.
----
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka and @ToddBurlage.
• Like us on Facebook.