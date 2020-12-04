 Blue & Gold TV: Final Notes And Observations Before The Game Between The Syracuse Orange And Notre Dame Fighting Irish
2020-12-04 10:00:16 -0600 football

Blue & Gold TV: Final Notes And Observations Before Syracuse-Notre Dame

Mike Singer & Lou Somogyi
Staff
BlueandGold.com’s Mike Singer and Lou Somogyi give their final thoughts, observations and score predictions before the Notre Dame Fighting Irish host the Syracuse Orange at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Some of the topics discussed are any potential concerns versus Syracuse, injury updates, Ian Book going for a big record and more.


{{ article.author_name }}