Blue & Gold TV: Final Notes And Observations Before Syracuse-Notre Dame
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
BlueandGold.com’s Mike Singer and Lou Somogyi give their final thoughts, observations and score predictions before the Notre Dame Fighting Irish host the Syracuse Orange at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.
Some of the topics discussed are any potential concerns versus Syracuse, injury updates, Ian Book going for a big record and more.
----
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.