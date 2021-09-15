Blue & Gold TV: Exclusive Q&A with Notre Dame LS Michael Vinson
BlueandGold.com’s Tyler Horka chats with Notre Dame starting long snapper Michael “Milk” Vinson to discuss his hobbies, craft as a specialist, returning to a packed Notre Dame Stadium and more.
This video is sponsored by Augie’s Locker Room, the nation’s No. 1 Notre Dame memorabilia shop:
----
