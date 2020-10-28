Blue & Gold TV: Exclusive Highlights Of Notre Dame LB Commit Prince Kollie
Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker commit Prince Kollie scored two touchdowns at running back in a big rivalry win last Friday. Check out the highlights via BlueandGold.com.
