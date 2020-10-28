 Exclusive Highlights Of Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Linebacker Commit Prince Kollie
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-28 14:13:43 -0500') }} football Edit

Blue & Gold TV: Exclusive Highlights Of Notre Dame LB Commit Prince Kollie

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker commit Prince Kollie scored two touchdowns at running back in a big rivalry win last Friday. Check out the highlights via BlueandGold.com.

Takeaways On Prince Kollie

What We Learned: Notre Dame Commit Prince Kollie Shines In Big Win

Video Interviews: Notre Dame Commit Prince Kollie, David Crockett Coach

