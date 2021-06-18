Blue & Gold TV: Elite Notre Dame Targets Discuss The Fighting Irish

Watch the video interviews below.

BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer spoke with several Notre Dame targets in the 2022 and 2023 classes on Thursday during the Rivals Five-Star Challenge, including Las Vegas Bishop Gorman's Cyrus Moss , who left for South Bend, Ind. a couple hours after their conversation.

