{{ timeAgo('2021-06-18 18:37:38 -0500') }} football Edit

Blue & Gold TV: Elite Notre Dame Targets Discuss The Fighting Irish

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer spoke with several Notre Dame targets in the 2022 and 2023 classes on Thursday during the Rivals Five-Star Challenge, including Las Vegas Bishop Gorman's Cyrus Moss, who left for South Bend, Ind. a couple hours after their conversation.

Watch the video interviews below.

Defensive end Cyrus Moss

Running back Dallan Hayden

Running back Justice Haynes, Cornerback Ethan Nation and safety Caleb Downs

