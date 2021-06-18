Blue & Gold TV: Elite Notre Dame Targets Discuss The Fighting Irish
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer spoke with several Notre Dame targets in the 2022 and 2023 classes on Thursday during the Rivals Five-Star Challenge, including Las Vegas Bishop Gorman's Cyrus Moss, who left for South Bend, Ind. a couple hours after their conversation.
Watch the video interviews below.
Defensive end Cyrus Moss
Running back Dallan Hayden
Running back Justice Haynes, Cornerback Ethan Nation and safety Caleb Downs
