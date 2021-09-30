Blue & Gold TV: Cincinnati vs. Notre Dame preview with Bearcats’ expert
BlueandGold.com's Mike Singer chats with BearcatReport.com's Jason Stamm to go behind enemy lines ahead of the top-10 showdown between Notre Dame and Cincinnati.
How confident is Cincinnati to win on Saturday? How big of a threat are the Bearcats?
