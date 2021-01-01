Blue & Gold TV: Brian Kelly Sounds Off In CFP Rose Bowl Press Conference
Hear from Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly, several Fighting Irish offensive and defensive players and Alabama head coach Nick Saban following the Crimson Tide's 31-14 victory over the Fighting Irish in the College Football Playoff Rose Bowl semifinal.
