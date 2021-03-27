Blue & Gold TV: Brian Kelly Post-First Notre Dame Spring Practice
Notre Dame head football coach Brian Kelly met with the media on Saturday afternoon following the Fighting Irish's first spring practice of 2021. Topics included quarterbacks Jack Coan, Drew Pyne, Tyler Buchner and the new look offensive line.
