BlueAndGold - Blue & Gold TV: Brian Kelly, Marcus Freeman, Others Talk On NSD

Blue & Gold TV: Brian Kelly, Marcus Freeman, Others Talk On NSD
In order, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly, recruiting coordinator Brian Polian, defensive line coach Mike Elston, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman met with the media on National Signing Day 2.0 for the 2021 class to cover a number of Fighting Irish related recruiting topics.
