 Blue & Gold TV: Breaking Down New Notre Dame Hoops Commit Blake Wesley
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-20 09:36:10 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Notre Dame pulled off a big recruiting win on the men’s basketball front when South Bend (Ind.) Riley four-star guard Blake Wesley, who Rivals ranks as the nation's No. 96 overall player, picked the Fighting Irish.

BlueandGold.com beat writer Patrick Engel tells you why this is a big land for Notre Dame and Mike Brey’s basketball program.

