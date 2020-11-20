Blue & Gold TV: Breaking Down New Notre Dame Hoops Commit Blake Wesley
Notre Dame pulled off a big recruiting win on the men’s basketball front when South Bend (Ind.) Riley four-star guard Blake Wesley, who Rivals ranks as the nation's No. 96 overall player, picked the Fighting Irish.
BlueandGold.com beat writer Patrick Engel tells you why this is a big land for Notre Dame and Mike Brey’s basketball program.
