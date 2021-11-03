Blue & Gold TV: Breaking down new Notre Dame commit Drayk Bowen
Notre Dame football added another top prospect to its 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday night, when Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean linebacker Drayk Bowen committed to play for the Fighting Irish.
How did Bowen’s commitment to Notre Dame come together, and what are the Fighting Irish getting in the four-star prospect? BlueandGold.com has analysis and video highlights.
