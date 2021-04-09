BlueAndGold - Blue & Gold TV: Breaking Down New Irish Pledge Darren Agu

Blue & Gold TV: Breaking Down New Irish Pledge Darren Agu
Notre Dame landed a new verbal commitment in the 2022 class on Friday, when Rabun Gap (Ga.) Nacoochee defensive end Darren Agu picked the Fighting Irish over Alabama, Penn State and others.
Recruiting insider Mike Singer gives his thoughts on what this pledge means for Notre Dame football.
