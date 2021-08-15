Blue & Gold TV: Breaking Down New Fighting Irish Pledge Adon Shuler

The Fighting Irish added commitment No. 3 of their 2023 class when Irvington (N.J.) High safety Adon Shuler announced his pledge to Notre Dame. BlueandGold.com’s Mike Singer discusses how the commitment came together, and analyst Tim Hyde breaks down what he sees on Shuler’s film.

----

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka and @ToddBurlage.

• Like us on Facebook.