{{ timeAgo('2021-08-03 16:25:50 -0500') }} football Edit

Blue & Gold TV: Assessing Notre Dame Quarterback Depth Chart

Notre Dame enters fall camp with a quarterback battle on its hands as it replaces Ian Book. BlueandGold.com’s Patrick Engel, Tyler Horka and Mike Singer discuss the Fighting Irish depth chart at the position ahead of fall camp, which begins on Saturday.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE DISCUSSION ON THE LOU SOMOGYI BOARD!

----

{{ article.author_name }}