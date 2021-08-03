Blue & Gold TV: Assessing Notre Dame Quarterback Depth Chart
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Notre Dame enters fall camp with a quarterback battle on its hands as it replaces Ian Book. BlueandGold.com’s Patrick Engel, Tyler Horka and Mike Singer discuss the Fighting Irish depth chart at the position ahead of fall camp, which begins on Saturday.
----
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka and @ToddBurlage.
• Like us on Facebook.