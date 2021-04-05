Blue & Gold TV: Analyzing QB Jack Coan From Notre Dame Spring Practices
Shortly after Notre Dame’s 2020 season wrapped up with a loss to Alabama in the College Football Playoff semifinals, the Fighting Irish landed Wisconsin graduate transfer quarterback Jack Coan.
In this video, BlueandGold.com’s Mike Singer breaks down Coan as a prep recruit, why he transferred to Notre Dame, Coan’s best clips this spring and the current quarterback battle.
