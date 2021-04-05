 Analyzing Quarterback Jack Coan From Notre Dame Fighting Irish Spring Football Practices
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-05 15:40:37 -0500') }} football Edit

Blue & Gold TV: Analyzing QB Jack Coan From Notre Dame Spring Practices

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Shortly after Notre Dame’s 2020 season wrapped up with a loss to Alabama in the College Football Playoff semifinals, the Fighting Irish landed Wisconsin graduate transfer quarterback Jack Coan.

In this video, BlueandGold.com’s Mike Singer breaks down Coan as a prep recruit, why he transferred to Notre Dame, Coan’s best clips this spring and the current quarterback battle.

