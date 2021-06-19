Blue & Gold TV: Analysis Of Four-Star Linebacker Commit Niuafe Tuihalamaka

 Blue & Gold TV: Analysis Of New Four-Star Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Linebacker Commit Niuafe Tuihalamaka
Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Mission Hills (Calif.) Bishop Alemany class of 2022 inside linebacker Niuafe “Junior” Tuihalamaka has announced his commitment to Notre Dame.

What are the Fighting Irish getting in the four-star linebacker? Why did he choose Notre Dame? BlueandGold.com's Mike Singer breaks down the commitment, and Tuihalamaka explains why Notre Dame was his choice.

{{ article.author_name }}