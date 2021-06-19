Blue & Gold TV: Analysis Of Four-Star Linebacker Commit Niuafe Tuihalamaka
Mission Hills (Calif.) Bishop Alemany class of 2022 inside linebacker Niuafe “Junior” Tuihalamaka has announced his commitment to Notre Dame.
What are the Fighting Irish getting in the four-star linebacker? Why did he choose Notre Dame? BlueandGold.com's Mike Singer breaks down the commitment, and Tuihalamaka explains why Notre Dame was his choice.
