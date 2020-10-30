 VIDEO: Five Things We Learned About Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Recruiting In October
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-30 14:06:39 -0500') }} football Edit

Blue & Gold TV: 5 Things We Learned About Notre Dame Recruiting In October

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer discusses five things he learned in the month of October about Notre Dame Fighting Irish football recruiting, including where Brian Kelly's program stands with four-star cornerback Ceyair Wright from Los Angeles Loyola.

Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

----

• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable.

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}