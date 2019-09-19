Blue and Gold Newsstand: Sept. 20, 2019
Football — Blue and Gold
2021 Four-Star WR Deion Colzie Shares The Latest On Notre Dame ($) - BlueandGold.com
Point-Counterpoint: Which Unit Must Play The Best To Beat Georgia ($)- BlueandGold.com
Notre Dame, Ian Book Await Another Grand Stage - BlueandGold.com
3-2-1: A Look At The Georgia Offense vs Notre Dame ($)- BlueandGold.com
Notre Dame Looking For Third Time Charm At Georgia - BlueandGold.com
Lucky Charms: Irish Targets Who Will Visit UGA For Saturday's Showdown - BlueandGold.com
Notre Dame Notebook: Brian Kelly Calm During Pre-Georgia Radio Show - BlueandGold.com
Football — National
5 Reasons why Notre Dame could beat Georgia on Saturday - UGA Wire
Notre Dame can beat Georgia, despite what everyone is saying - Slap the Sign
Notre Dame spent offseason preparing for a game like Saturday's at Georgia - IndyStar
Irish Athletics
Men's Basketball: 2020 Big Elijah Taylor Commits To Notre Dame - BlueandGold.com
Cross Country: Irish Set To Host 51st National Catholic Invitational - und.com
Women's Soccer: Irish Open ACC Play with No. 10 Clemson - und.com
Men's Soccer: #16 Notre Dame Travels To #11 UNC For ACC Clash - und.com
Hockey: Irish Name 2019-20 Captains - und.com
Volleyball: Irish Top Wolverines In Five Sets - und.com
Top Tweets
🍕 Night!— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 20, 2019
Where we tackle the tough questions.#GoIrish ☘️ #BeatBulldogs pic.twitter.com/QC6CvxrAIY
September 19, 2019
“They bring a defense that has given up over 450 yards rushing in 2 games against teams outside of the top 25. They just don't field the same level of talent as the Georgia Bulldogs.”— Georgia Bulldogs (@BulldogMaven) September 18, 2019
Great stuff from @JameyGoodman https://t.co/Z7pM475u0V
