Blue and Gold Newsstand: Sept. 20, 2019

All the latest news about Notre Dame football and Fighting Irish athletics.

Football — Blue and Gold

2021 Four-Star WR Deion Colzie Shares The Latest On Notre Dame ($) - BlueandGold.com

Point-Counterpoint: Which Unit Must Play The Best To Beat Georgia ($)- BlueandGold.com

Notre Dame, Ian Book Await Another Grand Stage - BlueandGold.com

3-2-1: A Look At The Georgia Offense vs Notre Dame ($)- BlueandGold.com

Notre Dame Looking For Third Time Charm At Georgia - BlueandGold.com

Lucky Charms: Irish Targets Who Will Visit UGA For Saturday's Showdown - BlueandGold.com

Notre Dame Notebook: Brian Kelly Calm During Pre-Georgia Radio Show - BlueandGold.com


Football — National  

5 Reasons why Notre Dame could beat Georgia on Saturday - UGA Wire

Notre Dame can beat Georgia, despite what everyone is saying - Slap the Sign

Notre Dame spent offseason preparing for a game like Saturday's at Georgia - IndyStar

Irish Athletics

Men's Basketball: 2020 Big Elijah Taylor Commits To Notre Dame - BlueandGold.com

Cross Country: Irish Set To Host 51st National Catholic Invitational - und.com

Women's Soccer: Irish Open ACC Play with No. 10 Clemson - und.com

Men's Soccer: #16 Notre Dame Travels To #11 UNC For ACC Clash - und.com

Hockey: Irish Name 2019-20 Captains - und.com

Volleyball: Irish Top Wolverines In Five Sets - und.com

