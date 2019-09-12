Blue and Gold Newsstand: Sept. 13, 2019
Football — Blue and Gold
Under The Lights: Previewing Big Games For Notre Dame Commits - BlueandGold.com
Notre Dame's All-Bob Davie Football Team ($) - BlueandGold.com
3-2-1: A Look At The New Mexico Offense vs. Notre Dame ($) - BlueandGold.com
PODCAST: Notre Dame Football New Mexico Preview - BlueandGold.com
Drew White: Notre Dame's New Medicine Man At Linebacker - BlueandGold.com
Lucky Charms: Notes On The New Offer; ND 2021 WR Targets Showing Out - BlueandGold.com
Football — National
Forbes ranks Notre Dame 5th-most profitable program from 2016-18 - USA Today
Hot and Cold Takes for the New Mexico Lobos - One Foot Down
Can Notre Dame Answer Questions Against New Mexico? - UHND
Irish Athletics
No. 7 Gamecocks Edge Irish, 2-1 - und.com
ACC Unveils Inaugural 20-Game League Schedule - und.com
#10 Irish Open ACC Play Against #13 Clemson On Friday - und.com
Top Tweets
@CoachBrianKelly's Show is LIVE! No. 8 @NDFootball's head coach talks all things Irish before Saturday's home opener vs. New Mexico. #GoIrish #BeatLobos https://t.co/3EBF8XT63T— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 12, 2019
Pizza 🍕 Night— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 13, 2019
We tackle the tough questions: Does pineapple 🍍 belong on pizza?#GoIrish ☘️ #BeatLobos pic.twitter.com/RcxAVmWrtw
Weather Report for Saturday’s Irish-New Mexico Football Game in Notre Dame, Indiana https://t.co/CcL58dB0BZ— One Foot Down (@OneFootDown) September 13, 2019
Our man @dejohn_rogers is ready for Notre Dame ... are you? Less than 48 hours!!! #GoLobos pic.twitter.com/vbzbgddCO2— New Mexico Football (@UNMLoboFB) September 13, 2019
