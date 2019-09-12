News More News
Blue and Gold Newsstand: Sept. 13, 2019

Vince DeDario • BlueAndGold
All the latest news about Notre Dame football and Fighting Irish athletics.

Football — Blue and Gold

Under The Lights: Previewing Big Games For Notre Dame Commits - BlueandGold.com

Notre Dame's All-Bob Davie Football Team ($) - BlueandGold.com

3-2-1: A Look At The New Mexico Offense vs. Notre Dame ($) - BlueandGold.com

PODCAST: Notre Dame Football New Mexico Preview - BlueandGold.com

Drew White: Notre Dame's New Medicine Man At Linebacker - BlueandGold.com

Lucky Charms: Notes On The New Offer; ND 2021 WR Targets Showing Out - BlueandGold.com


Football — National  

Forbes ranks Notre Dame 5th-most profitable program from 2016-18 - USA Today

Hot and Cold Takes for the New Mexico Lobos - One Foot Down

Can Notre Dame Answer Questions Against New Mexico? - UHND

Irish Athletics

No. 7 Gamecocks Edge Irish, 2-1 - und.com

ACC Unveils Inaugural 20-Game League Schedule - und.com

#10 Irish Open ACC Play Against #13 Clemson On Friday - und.com


----

