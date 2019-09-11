Blue and Gold Newsstand: Sept. 12, 2019
All the latest news about Notre Dame football and Fighting Irish athletics.
Football — Blue and Gold
Recruiting Mailbag: How Will Notre Dame Finish The 2020 Class?($) - BlueandGold.com
VIDEO: Defensive Players - Sept. 10 Press Conference - BlueandGold.com
VIDEO: Offensive Players - Sept. 10 Press Conference - BlueandGold.com
PODCAST: The Other Sideline - New Mexico - BlueandGold.com
Notre Dame's Shaun Crawford Continues Fighting Irish Spirit - BlueandGold.com
Notre Dame Football: Midweek Musings($) - BlueandGold.com
Lucky Charms: More Notes On ND's Contact With 2021 Recruits - BlueandGold.com
Football — National
Notre Dame Football: Top Storylines vs New Mexico - Slap the Sign
Notre Dame's Opponents: Two home games may now be against Top-25 foes - NBCSports
Notre Dame Football: New Mexico Lobos Q&A with Mountain West Conection - One Foot Down
Irish Athletics
Women's Soccer: Irish Await Undefeated Battle in the Palmetto State - und.com
Volleyball: Irish Hit The Road For NKU Invitational - und.com
Top Tweets
Notre Dame is a 35-point favorite at home vs. New Mexico this weekend...— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 11, 2019
The last time the Irish were favored by at least 35 points? All the way back on Nov. 23, 1996 against Rutgers.
ND were 41-point favorites that day and beat the Scarlet Knights, 62-0. pic.twitter.com/zdWAcWoT0k
48 Notre Dame players and coaches are in the College Football Hall of Fame, the most of any university. pic.twitter.com/JSvibnX9IG— RichNDame (@nd4good) September 11, 2019
A fateful 1930 day in Philly set Joe Savoldi on a path from Notre Dame football star to pro wrestling champ to U.S. spy. Outstanding, deeply reported piece of sports journalism by our award-winning @PhillyInquirer columnist @MikeSielski https://t.co/h75WYlhdwQ— Stan Wischnowski (@swischnowski) September 12, 2019
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD and @BGI_MikeSinger
• Like us on Facebook.