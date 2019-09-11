News More News
Blue and Gold Newsstand: Sept. 12, 2019

Football — Blue and Gold

Recruiting Mailbag: How Will Notre Dame Finish The 2020 Class?($) - BlueandGold.com

VIDEO: Defensive Players - Sept. 10 Press Conference - BlueandGold.com

VIDEO: Offensive Players - Sept. 10 Press Conference - BlueandGold.com

PODCAST: The Other Sideline - New Mexico - BlueandGold.com

Notre Dame's Shaun Crawford Continues Fighting Irish Spirit - BlueandGold.com

Notre Dame Football: Midweek Musings($) - BlueandGold.com

Lucky Charms: More Notes On ND's Contact With 2021 Recruits - BlueandGold.com

Football — National  

Notre Dame Football: Top Storylines vs New Mexico - Slap the Sign

Notre Dame's Opponents: Two home games may now be against Top-25 foes - NBCSports

Notre Dame Football: New Mexico Lobos Q&A with Mountain West Conection - One Foot Down

Irish Athletics

Women's Soccer: Irish Await Undefeated Battle in the Palmetto State - und.com

Volleyball: Irish Hit The Road For NKU Invitational - und.com


