Blue and Gold Newsstand: September 9, 2019

Vince DeDario • BlueAndGold
Football - Blue and Gold

WR Xavier Watts Updates His Notre Dame Commitment ($) - BlueandGold.com

Notre Dame QB Commit Tyler Buchner Put Up Video Game-Like Numbers - BlueandGold.com

Notre Dame's High & Lows During The Bob Davie Era ($) - BlueandGold.com

Notre Dame Jump to No. 7 in AP and Coaches Polls - BlueandGold.com

Pro Football Focus: Notre Dame Offense vs. Louisville ($) - BlueandGold.com

Pro Football Focus: Notre Dame Defense vs. Louisville ($) - BlueandGold.com

3-2-1: A Look At Notre Dame's Opponents After Two Weeks ($) - BlueandGold.com

Football - National  

Notre Dame Football: First Bye Week To-Do List - Slap the Sign

How Notre Dame's Opponents Fared in Week 2 - One Foot Down

Notre Dame Football: 5 Bold predictions for September 2019 - Saturday Blitz

Irish Athletics

Men's Soccer: Attack Fires Irish Past Seattle - und.com

Men's Golf: Irish in First After Round One at Badger Invite - und.com

Women's Soccer: Irish Tame Golden Grizzlies - und.com

