Blue And Gold Newsstand: Sept. 27
Seen On Blue And Gold
On Paper: Notre Dame Vs. Virginia
2021 Safety Justin Walters On Notre Dame Offer: "It Means A Lot"
Notre Dame-Virginia: The Week After
Virginia Ignores Hype In Preparation For The Irish
Visitor Preview: Ramon Henderson Set For OV; Commits On Campus
Under The Lights: Previewing Big Games For Notre Dame Commits
PODCAST: Previewing No. 10 Notre Dame's Matchup With No. 18 Virginia
Tweets Of The Day
Sing her glory and sound her fame.— The Fighting Irish (@FightingIrish) September 27, 2019
No. 10 @NDFootball 🆚 No. 18 UVA
📆 Saturday
⏰ 3:30 p.m. ET
📺 NBC#GoIrish #BeatCavaliers pic.twitter.com/d77ey60frx
Happy Birthday, @realaverydavis! 🎂 🎁 🎊 #GoIrish ☘️ #BeatCavaliers pic.twitter.com/f6M5lD6Bmn— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 26, 2019
Despite last week's heartbreaking outcome, don't expect #NotreDame to have a major letdown vs. No. 10 Virginia this weekend.https://t.co/4b8SzORo2W— Lou Somogyi (@BGI_LouSomogyi) September 26, 2019
Guess we’ll find out on October 12. #GoIrish ☘️ https://t.co/1SlSjMwVJm— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 27, 2019
.@BGI_LouSomogyi and @ToddBurlage break down #NotreDame’s top 20 showdown with Virginia. https://t.co/2AvF2K4gqi— BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) September 27, 2019
You hear the man!— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 26, 2019
Arrive early.
Be loud.
Get the W.#GoIrish ☘️ #BeatCavaliers @shwaggyj pic.twitter.com/FI8vHP8gYh
Are you coming to campus this weekend? There's a lot to do!— Notre Dame (@NotreDame) September 26, 2019
Check out what's on the schedule: https://t.co/XyaxoizeSE pic.twitter.com/az76JxBoFS
Gotta love the Blue & Gold Illustrated magazine! Several pages of recruiting info, such as stories on @dontethorntonjr and @Daylan5_.#NotreDame fans, get your copy here: https://t.co/QpIdmLJ60I pic.twitter.com/SiYXcO9Ao9— Mike Singer (@BGI_MikeSinger) September 26, 2019
Pizza 🍕 Night: We tackle the really tough questions.— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 27, 2019
Who has the best and worst hands on the Oline?#GoIrish ☘️ #Beatcavaliers pic.twitter.com/xXQYNk8fpF
Y’all agree with this headline? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/shmM1cj0zO— Mike Singer (@BGI_MikeSinger) September 27, 2019
Video Of The Day
Headlines
How Bronco Mendenhall built an unlikely winner at Virginia -- ESPN.com
How Rocket Ismail made the grade before football took off for the former Notre Dame star -- NDInsider
The Six Pack: Notre Dame-Virginia, USC-Washington among best college football picks for Week 5 -- CBS Sports
USA TODAY Sports college football staff picks for Week 5 of the season -- USA Today
College football picks: Panel split on Tech-Duke game, thinks Notre Dame will beat UVA -- Richmond.com
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.