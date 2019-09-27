All the latest news about Notre Dame football and Fighting Irish athletics.

Sing her glory and sound her fame. No. 10 @NDFootball 🆚 No. 18 UVA 📆 Saturday ⏰ 3:30 p.m. ET 📺 NBC #GoIrish #BeatCavaliers pic.twitter.com/d77ey60frx

Despite last week's heartbreaking outcome, don't expect #NotreDame to have a major letdown vs. No. 10 Virginia this weekend. https://t.co/4b8SzORo2W

Guess we’ll find out on October 12. #GoIrish ☘️ https://t.co/1SlSjMwVJm

. @BGI_LouSomogyi and @ToddBurlage break down #NotreDame ’s top 20 showdown with Virginia. https://t.co/2AvF2K4gqi

You hear the man! Arrive early. Be loud. Get the W. #GoIrish ☘️ #BeatCavaliers @shwaggyj pic.twitter.com/FI8vHP8gYh

Are you coming to campus this weekend? There's a lot to do! Check out what's on the schedule: https://t.co/XyaxoizeSE pic.twitter.com/az76JxBoFS

Gotta love the Blue & Gold Illustrated magazine! Several pages of recruiting info, such as stories on @dontethorntonjr and @Daylan5_ . #NotreDame fans, get your copy here: https://t.co/QpIdmLJ60I pic.twitter.com/SiYXcO9Ao9

Pizza 🍕 Night: We tackle the really tough questions. Who has the best and worst hands on the Oline? #GoIrish ☘️ #Beatcavaliers pic.twitter.com/xXQYNk8fpF

Y’all agree with this headline? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/shmM1cj0zO

How Bronco Mendenhall built an unlikely winner at Virginia -- ESPN.com

How Rocket Ismail made the grade before football took off for the former Notre Dame star -- NDInsider

The Six Pack: Notre Dame-Virginia, USC-Washington among best college football picks for Week 5 -- CBS Sports

USA TODAY Sports college football staff picks for Week 5 of the season -- USA Today

College football picks: Panel split on Tech-Duke game, thinks Notre Dame will beat UVA -- Richmond.com