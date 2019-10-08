Blue And Gold Newsstand: October 8
Seen On Blue And Gold
The Gold Standard: Latest Intel On Notre Dame Recruiting
PODCAST: Irish Huddle - Bowling Green Review
Notre Dame Makes The Cut For 2021 LB/S Bryce Steele
Notre Dame Goes For October Doubleheader Sweep
Notre Dame-USC Notebook: Top- 5 Topics
BGI VIDEO, TRANSCRIPT: Brian Kelly Pre-USC Press Conference
Snap Counts: Bowling Green Vs. Notre Dame
Defensive Grades: Jones Thrives In New Role, Gilman Misses Tackles
Commit Tracker: How Notre Dame Pledges Performed Over The Weekend
Tweets Of The Day
Kelly said they'd rather not use Houston Griffith at corner. He says they'd be doing him a disservice to move him back this season.— BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) October 7, 2019
"Right now, our focus is working him inside [at safety]."
On if wide receiver Kevin Austin will play this season:— BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) October 7, 2019
"We'll see. It's a week-to-week situation."
On freshman Cam Hart, who is already in the two-deep at cornerback, playing this week against USC.— BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) October 7, 2019
"Donte Vaughn will be the first man in."
"From there it gets interesting."
"We'll have to put [our younger players] in a position to succeed."
Kelly said he expects USC quarterback Kedon Slovis to start against them on Saturday.— BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) October 7, 2019
"We'll certainly be prepared for both, but we expect Slovis to start."
A reminder of what we're battling for, Saturday. #GoIrish shamrock #BeatSC ☘️ #IrishWearGreen pic.twitter.com/c1kD7enGn6— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) October 8, 2019
#NotreDame 2021 QB Tyler Buchner's junior season has been bonkers. Check out his stats through six games:— Mike Singer (@BGI_MikeSinger) October 7, 2019
105-of-162 passing for 2,032 yards with 24 touchdowns and five interceptions for a QB rating of 134.9
63 rushes for 682 yards and 12 scores pic.twitter.com/VNeiVi48qa
Come out.— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) October 7, 2019
Be loud.
And #IrishWearGreen!#GoIrish ☘️ #BeatSC @khalid_kareem53 | @shwaggyj pic.twitter.com/H6ylBDmoB6
Lawrence Keys is back on the depth chart. Armstrong is also listed. pic.twitter.com/lg273P1kwu— Andrew Mentock (@AndrewMentock) October 7, 2019
* Tyler Buchner accounted for eight touchdowns.— Mike Singer (@BGI_MikeSinger) October 7, 2019
* Kevin Bauman had another touchdown reception.
* Jordan Johnson got back in the end zone
Full Commit Tracker: https://t.co/CGmfTKiKpV pic.twitter.com/cQlllO2ySL
It appears that Jamir Jones has slid into Khalid Kareem's old role on third and long. On this play, you can see Jones lined up on the interior of the defensive line next to Okwara and Kareem is on the outside. #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/D1bMziifle— Andrew Mentock (@AndrewMentock) October 7, 2019
Video Of The Day
Headlines
USC Football odds: Trojans face familiar long odds against Notre Dame -- Reign of Troy
Notre Dame-USC: Early point spread and trends -- FIW
College football odds, picks, predictions for Week 7: Proven computer model loving Notre Dame, Mississippi State -- CBS Sports
Things We Learned: ‘Bigger challenges’ will test Notre Dame’s shallow secondary -- NBC Sports
