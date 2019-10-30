Blue And Gold Newsstand: October 30
All the latest news about Notre Dame football and Fighting Irish athletics.
Seen On Blue And Gold
Notre Dame Quarterback Commit Tyler Buchner Mic’d Up
Lucky Charms: Notre Dame Interested In 2022 QBs; More VT-ND Visitors
Offensive Grades: The Whole Unit Struggles
Notre Dame Taking A Close Look At 2021 DE Bryce Carter
Snap Counts: Notre Dame vs. Michigan
Lou's Confessions: Notre Dame 'Year 2' Travails At Quarterback
Irish In The NFL: Best Pro Offensive Lines Dominated By Notre Dame Players
Four-Star DE Cade Denhoff Breaks Down Where He Stands With Notre Dame
Tweets Of The Day
Accountable to each other. #GoIrish ☘️ #BeatHokies pic.twitter.com/8zUIvQblNN— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) October 30, 2019
⚡️ @Chargers rookie, @DTranquill had a career day against the Bears. #GoIrish ☘️ #IrishInTheNFL pic.twitter.com/uCEmIJdODp— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) October 29, 2019
Back home, Saturday.— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) October 28, 2019
Virginia Tech 🆚 No. 16 Notre Dame
📆 November 2, 2019
🕗 2:30pm EST
📍 Notre Dame Stadium
📺 NBC
📱 @NDFootball#GoIrish ☘️ #BeatHokies pic.twitter.com/8WSmMfCUMS
Exhibition W pic.twitter.com/gXZd0iwY3O— Notre Dame MBB (@NDmbb) October 30, 2019
2021 WR Andrel Anthony, who holds an offer from #NotreDame, will be in South Bend this weekend.https://t.co/VfVPY86UR6 https://t.co/Z9twGAeHA6— Mike Singer (@BGI_MikeSinger) October 30, 2019
Video Of The Day
✨All the highlights✨— Notre Dame MBB (@NDmbb) October 30, 2019
Irish roll by Capital in exhibition play. pic.twitter.com/F6Fr1Mv3YK
Headlines
Where does Notre Dame football go from here? Fighting Irish search for accountability -- Indy Star
Kelly says 'much more at stake' after loss to Michigan -- WNDU
Criticism of Ian Book ‘fair,’ but Notre Dame without a QB controversy -- NBC Sports
Kelly addresses performance at Michigan, moves on to Virginia Tech -- Observer
Brian Kelly wants to reestablish identity after Michigan loss -- WNDU
----
