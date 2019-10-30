News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-30 04:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Blue And Gold Newsstand: October 30

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
@BGI_MikeSinger
Recruiting Insider

All the latest news about Notre Dame football and Fighting Irish athletics.

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

Seen On Blue And Gold

Notre Dame Quarterback Commit Tyler Buchner Mic’d Up

Lucky Charms: Notre Dame Interested In 2022 QBs; More VT-ND Visitors

Offensive Grades: The Whole Unit Struggles

Notre Dame Taking A Close Look At 2021 DE Bryce Carter

Snap Counts: Notre Dame vs. Michigan

Lou's Confessions: Notre Dame 'Year 2' Travails At Quarterback

Irish In The NFL: Best Pro Offensive Lines Dominated By Notre Dame Players

Four-Star DE Cade Denhoff Breaks Down Where He Stands With Notre Dame

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

Headlines

Where does Notre Dame football go from here? Fighting Irish search for accountability -- Indy Star

Kelly says 'much more at stake' after loss to Michigan -- WNDU

Criticism of Ian Book ‘fair,’ but Notre Dame without a QB controversy -- NBC Sports

Kelly addresses performance at Michigan, moves on to Virginia Tech -- Observer

Brian Kelly wants to reestablish identity after Michigan loss -- WNDU

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}