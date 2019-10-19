Blue And Gold Newsstand: October 19
WR Lorenzo Styles Reflects On Notre Dame Commitment
Pod Like A Champion: Thoughts On Notre Dame's New Commits
Notre Dame Ball-Security System Reaping Benefits
Notre Dame Head Coach Brian Kelly Named To Dodd Trophy Midseason Watch List
Should You Root For Michigan? Plus The Idle-Irish ‘Window Of Opportunity'
Rivals100 TE Mayer Bonds With Future Teammates At Notre Dame
On The Road: Live Updates From ND Commit Jordan Johnson's Game
We’re just getting started, @CoachBrianKelly!#GoIrish ☘️ pic.twitter.com/odDA9KzkTf— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) October 18, 2019
F.R.I.D.A.Y.#GoIrish ☘️ @litch_Ajavon pic.twitter.com/ajrW533pvh— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) October 18, 2019
The most athletic 2021 TE prospect is Cane Berrong 6‘4“ 225 Hartwell Hart Co.,GA. He can really run (4.5)Is physical with soft hands.4*+ talent. First team all state. Can do it all run, block and catch.@CaneBerrong An offensive weapon. pic.twitter.com/wUefeBTKPk— Tom Lemming (@LemmingReport) October 18, 2019
#NotreDame five-star WR commit Jordan Johnson (@jjohnsonj1) gets back into the end zone, this time on a 34 yard catch and run on the slant. Johnson has been dominant tonight. pic.twitter.com/xiRG1Y1xTl— Mike Singer (@BGI_MikeSinger) October 19, 2019
Touchdown Jordan Johnson! The Notre Dame WR commit takes the jet sweep from eight yards out. #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/L4XbMJxB0e— Mike Singer (@BGI_MikeSinger) October 19, 2019
.@jjohnsonj1 catches the ball so effortlessly. pic.twitter.com/KugM5qCvI6— Mike Singer (@BGI_MikeSinger) October 18, 2019
Talking #NotreDame and more with five-star Irish WR commit Jordan Johnson (@jjohnsonj1). pic.twitter.com/Qxoag1PxvA— Mike Singer (@BGI_MikeSinger) October 18, 2019
I got to catch up with #NotreDame 2021 DT commit Gabriel Rubio (@GabeRubio68) this afternoon. The Rivals100 stud is very solid in his Irish pledge. pic.twitter.com/90aEim1ZrL— Mike Singer (@BGI_MikeSinger) October 18, 2019
College football turns 150: The biggest names in the sport reminisce on the game they love -- CBS Sports
Inside Notre Dame Football: USC 2019 -- UND.com
Mailbag: On Notre Dame’s QBs and other idle week wonderings -- NBC Sports
Is USC football following the Notre Dame model or falling short? -- Reign of Troy
