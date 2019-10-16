Blue And Gold Newsstand: October 15
All the latest news about Notre Dame football and Fighting Irish athletics.
Seen On Blue And Gold
Four-Star DB Daylen Carnell Recaps Notre Dame Visit
Irish In The NFL: The Injury Bug Is Starting to Bite
What We're Hearing On Elite 2020 Center Hunter Dickinson
Five Takeaways From Notre Dame's Big Recruiting Weekend
Lou's Confessions: Notre Dame Mid-Season Report/Analysis
Isaiah Pryor's Father Discusses Notre Dame Visit, Defensive Fit, More
Offensive Grades: Despite Stats, Book Improves, O-Line Bulldozes
Notre Dame QB Commit Drew Pyne Talks Official Visit
Lucky Charms: 2020 Recruiting Updates; Commit Reaction To USC-ND
Tweets Of The Day
“A great team victory starts with being able to do the little things right.”— The Fighting Irish (@FightingIrish) October 16, 2019
As we head into the bye week, take a 👀 at some of the ICONic moments of No. 8 @NDFootball’s victory over Southern Cal!#GoIrish☘ pic.twitter.com/PQzF9cpr2O
💯💯💯— The Fighting Irish (@FightingIrish) October 15, 2019
👏 to @NDSoccer’s Maddie Mercado for earning a spot in the top 100 freshmen by Top Drawer Soccer!#GoIrish☘ pic.twitter.com/19CzY2m8XW
IB12 taking it in with the corner boost for the calculated W.#GoIrish ☘️ @Gatorade pic.twitter.com/2Pbm21D6wb— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) October 15, 2019
Thanks for having me down for the game this past weekend!! Enjoyed South Bend a lot! @NDFootball @aarynkearney @T_Rees11 @dalex3333 ☘️☘️☘️ pic.twitter.com/bhqs5godCk— Reg_Fleurima (@RegFleu) October 15, 2019
I had a great time at the @NDFootball game on Saturday. Thank you @dalex3333 @T_Rees11 ☘️ pic.twitter.com/1PaZh4CfwC— Tyler morris (@tylermorris2503) October 15, 2019
.@BGI_LouSomogyi gives his mid-season analysis in his latest Confessions: https://t.co/gb45BQZ1jn— BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) October 15, 2019
We have signed S Bennett Jackson to the 53-man roster. pic.twitter.com/3rRyqQbVGi— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 15, 2019
Video Of The Day
High school highlights of Isaiah Pryor, an Ohio State graduate safety transfer who officially visited Notre Dame over the weekend.
Headlines
Week 7 Bowl Projections: Wide Open ACC Means Many Possible Opponents for Irish -- FIW
Notre Dame: Jahmir Smith was the Unsung Hero vs. Southern Cal -- STS
Get a Behind the scenes look at Notre Dame's 30-27 victory over their rivals, USC -- UND.com
VB: Irish host Louisville, travel to Virginia Tech -- UND.com
BSB: Irish to face Southern Indiana -- UND.com
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.