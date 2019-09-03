Blue and Gold Daily Newsstand: Sept. 3, 2019
Football - Blue and Gold
Game Observations - BlueandGold.com
Notre Dame-Louisville: By the Numbers - BlueandGold.com
Rapid Review - BlueandGold.com
Football - National
Notre Dame vs. Louisville takeaways - CBSSports.com
Cards fall to Notre Dame in Satterfield's debut - Courier Journal
Three Takeaways from No. 9 Notre Dame's win over Louisville - The Sporting News
Notre Dame Athletics
Irish Women's Soccer Take Down Red Storm - und.com
#9 Men's Soccer Win Season Opener - und.com
Irish Volleyball top Bowling Green - und.com
Irish on Twitter
🎥 Win No. 1— The Fighting Irish (@FightingIrish) September 3, 2019
Check out all the top plays from No. 9 @NDFootball's victory over Louisville. ⤵️#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/jDA7ozlUyJ
After a surprisingly tight first quarter, @NDFootball settled into their defensive schemes and limited Louisville to three points, while their offense took care of business, leading the team to a 35-17 victory on the road.https://t.co/g1PwiDM6Nn— Observer Sports (@ObserverSports) September 3, 2019
Notre Dame QB Ian Book ran for one touchdown and threw for another against Louisville https://t.co/IcwJvFlixZ— SI College Football (@si_ncaafb) September 3, 2019
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD and @BGI_MikeSinger
• Like us on Facebook.