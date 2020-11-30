He did slide from No. 19 to No. 25 in the national rankings due to other prospects moving up, but his 6.1 recruit ranking remains. Rivals ranks Fisher as the nation’s No. 6 offensive tackle, one spot ahead of former Irish target and new five-star recruit Nolan Rucci , a Wisconsin verbal.

Avon (Ind.) High offensive tackle and Notre Dame commit Blake Fisher was bumped to five-star status in August, and he remained there in today’s rankings update.

Rivals is updating its 2021 recruit rankings this week, beginning with five-star prospects on Monday.

When Rivals unveiled its initial national rankings for the 2021 class last summer, Fisher was a four-star recruit and was the No. 14 player nationally. While he’s 11 spots lower in the national rankings from the first Rivals100, Fisher will take being a five-star over a four-star every day of the week.

Fisher will become the 18th five-star recruit to sign with the Fighting Irish in the Rivals era, which dates back to 2002.

Notre Dame’s last offensive line recruit with a five-star ranking was Quenton Nelson, who finished as the nation’s No. 29 overall prospect and No. 3 offensive tackle in the 2014 class.

Nelson played in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl following his senior season, and Fisher committed to play in the prestigious all-star game this winter – now simply renamed the All-American Bowl. The game has been cancelled for this year due to COVID-19 concerns.

Fisher committed to Notre Dame in June of 2019 over the likes of Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State and many others. He is completely firm in his pledge to the Fighting Irish and actively recruits other prospects to join him in South Bend.