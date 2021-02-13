Pleasant Hill (Iowa) Southeast Polk safety Xavier Nwankpa was Notre Dame’s second defensive back offer in the 2022 class when the 6-2, 185-pounder sat down with head coach Brian Kelly in November of 2019. Nwankpa kept in touch with the Notre Dame staff here and there throughout 2020 and contact between the two parties has heated up since Marcus Freeman arrived as the Irish’s defensive coordinator last month. “I’m talking to Coach Freeman weekly – building that relationship,” Nwankpa said.

Nwankpa visited Notre Dame back in November of 2019 and earned an offer from the Fighting Irish.

Some of Nwankpa’s recent conversations with the Irish staff have been on Zoom calls, and a recent video chat he had with the staff included how a Notre Dame degree can benefit him after his football career finishes. “It was mostly was about what Notre Dame can provide not just for football but the long run too,” Nwankpa noted. “They also said how much they wanted me and were going to recruit me hard.” Freeman, cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens and new safeties coach Chris O’Leary have Nwankpa near the very top of their safety board. Look for their recruitment of the four-star prospect to only increase from here. “The relationship is developing,” Nwankpa added. “I enjoy the conversations we have not just about football but about life and academics too. [Coach Freeman] is very relatable. I hope to get over there if visits open up.”