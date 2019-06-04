Arizona is becoming a hotbed for football recruiting talent.

The state has produced several of the top players in the country in recent classes, including 2020 Notre Dame offensive line commit Tosh Baker.

Next in line is 2021 Desert Edge (Ariz.) defensive back Steven Ortiz, who is starting to rack up major offers.

“Everything has been going well,” Ortiz said. “I keep in contact with the schools that have offered. Oregon, Oregon State, Arizona and Nebraska are some of the ones that I’ve been talking to a lot.”