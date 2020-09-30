Big Picture PFF Observations On The Notre Dame Defense
Notre Dame started the season 2-0 before a COVID-19 outbreak forced the Fighting Irish to prematurely pause the season. Now, the team is hoping to resume play on Oct. 10 against Florida State.
This provides us with a small sample size to go off of thus far, but it's already evident that the Notre Dame defense has improved in a few notable ways.
Below are defensive observations based on how Notre Dame performed in its first two games of 2020.
Defensive Backs Get A Hand On The Football
From 2014-19, the Notre Dame defense has averaged 28.2 pass breakups per season, just over two a game, peaking in 2018 with 39. That year, consensus All-American Julian Love led the team with 13 PBUs, followed closely by Troy Pride Jr. with nine.
We’re just two games into the 2020 football season and already the Fighting Irish are at 11 pass breakups, spread out relatively evenly amongst six different players.
|Player
|Position
|PBUs
|
Clarence Lewis
|
Corner
|
3
|
Cam Hart
|
Corner
|
2
|
Kyle Hamilton
|
Safety
|
2
|
TaRiq Bracy
|
Corner
|
2
|
Bo Bauer
|
Linebacker
|
1
|
Nick McCloud
|
Corner
|
1
