 Three Big Picture PFF Observations On The Notre Dame Defense Two Games Into The Season
football

Big Picture PFF Observations On The Notre Dame Defense

Andrew Mentock • BlueAndGold
Staff Writer
@Andrew Mentock
Notre Dame started the season 2-0 before a COVID-19 outbreak forced the Fighting Irish to prematurely pause the season. Now, the team is hoping to resume play on Oct. 10 against Florida State.

This provides us with a small sample size to go off of thus far, but it's already evident that the Notre Dame defense has improved in a few notable ways.

Below are defensive observations based on how Notre Dame performed in its first two games of 2020.

In just over 40 snaps, Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton already has two pass breakups this season.
In just over 40 snaps, Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton already has two pass breakups this season.

Defensive Backs Get A Hand On The Football

From 2014-19, the Notre Dame defense has averaged 28.2 pass breakups per season, just over two a game, peaking in 2018 with 39. That year, consensus All-American Julian Love led the team with 13 PBUs, followed closely by Troy Pride Jr. with nine.

We’re just two games into the 2020 football season and already the Fighting Irish are at 11 pass breakups, spread out relatively evenly amongst six different players.

Notre Dame PBUs Through Two Game
Player Position PBUs

Clarence Lewis

Corner

3

Cam Hart

Corner

2

Kyle Hamilton

Safety

2

TaRiq Bracy

Corner

2

Bo Bauer

Linebacker

1

Nick McCloud

Corner

1
Stats Courtesy of PFF
